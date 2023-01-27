Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

HRL opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.