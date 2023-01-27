Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,321 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 383,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

