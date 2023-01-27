Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,407 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

