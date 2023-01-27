Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 145,071 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 145.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,362.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 and have sold 28,139 shares worth $2,018,586. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $70.08 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

