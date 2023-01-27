Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,483 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

