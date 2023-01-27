Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. 749,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,551,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $740.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

