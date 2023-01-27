Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($255.43) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €125.00 ($135.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($212.11).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

