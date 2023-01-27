Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $461,000.00 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,123,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,242,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 100,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 843,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.