Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 66.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.24. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.