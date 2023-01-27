Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,120 over the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

