Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 657,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 855,489 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

