Warburg Research Reiterates “€265.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 3.0 %

Rheinmetall stock opened at €227.50 ($247.28) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($247.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €177.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

