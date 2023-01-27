Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 13,968 Shares

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,650,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,051,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.