Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 13,968 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,650,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,051,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

