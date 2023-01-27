Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.35. 22,979,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 25,053,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

