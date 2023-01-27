Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.35. 22,979,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 25,053,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
