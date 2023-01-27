Watkin Jones Plc (WJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Watkin Jones Price Performance

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 110.01 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3,686.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.28. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 76.19 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.40).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Watkin Jones from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.