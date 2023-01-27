Wayfair Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($12.53) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wayfair in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($12.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.72). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($12.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.63) EPS.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on W. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

W stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $163.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

