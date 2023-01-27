Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 75,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Webster Financial

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.