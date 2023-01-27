Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.90

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 25810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Westaim Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$412.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.58.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westaim

Westaim Company Profile

In other news, Director Parag Shah purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$268,750.00.

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.