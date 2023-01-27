Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $86.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.9 %

WAL stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $113.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.