Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Buys 25,126 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $445,483.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,486,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,088.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Fund L.P. Forager acquired 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00.

Willdan Group Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $18.99 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.