William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHO)

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

