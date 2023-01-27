Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.22.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

