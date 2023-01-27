Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Susquehanna

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

