Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AWK opened at $156.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

