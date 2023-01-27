Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 683 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $131.03 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

