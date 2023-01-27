Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $135.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.92. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

