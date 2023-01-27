Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

