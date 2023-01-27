Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PPL by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after buying an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after buying an additional 1,998,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PPL opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.