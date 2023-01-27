Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.