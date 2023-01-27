Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
