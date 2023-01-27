Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 73.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 66.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EXPO opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

