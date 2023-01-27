Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,523.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,473.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,325.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,583.40. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

