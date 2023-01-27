Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CSGP opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

