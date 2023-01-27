Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:G opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $2,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
