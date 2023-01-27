Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,835 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

