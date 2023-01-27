Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 390.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.21.

Hess Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

