Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.00 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $574.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.35. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.