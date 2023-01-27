Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 239.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,083 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $11,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 5,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $417,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,565 shares of company stock worth $16,333,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Price Performance

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Jabil stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.