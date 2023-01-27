Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.93 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

