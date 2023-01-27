Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

