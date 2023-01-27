Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

