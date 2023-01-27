Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Middleby worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 689.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $150.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

