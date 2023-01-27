Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 4.0 %

DT stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 383.84, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $56.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.