Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

