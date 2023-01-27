Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $295.62 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $658.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

