Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,966 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of UGI worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 499,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

UGI opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.