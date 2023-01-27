Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

