Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12,852.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

