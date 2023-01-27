Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,832 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.4 %

JLL stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $264.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

