Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lear worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Insider Activity

Lear Price Performance

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

